See All Neurologists in Centerville, OH
Courtney Barrett, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Courtney Barrett, CNP

Neurology
4.8 (32)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Courtney Barrett, CNP

Courtney Barrett, CNP is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. 

Courtney Barrett works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Centerville, OH with other offices in Troy, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Courtney Barrett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus
    2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Upper Valley Medical Center
    3130 N County Road 25A Ste 114, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Courtney Barrett?

    Dec 16, 2022
    everyone is always friendly and helpful
    — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Courtney Barrett, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Courtney Barrett, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Courtney Barrett to family and friends

    Courtney Barrett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Courtney Barrett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Courtney Barrett, CNP.

    About Courtney Barrett, CNP

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336586445
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Courtney Barrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Courtney Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Courtney Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Barrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Courtney Barrett, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.