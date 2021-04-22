See All Nurse Practitioners in Cleveland, OH
Courtney Callegari

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Courtney Callegari

Courtney Callegari is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH. 

Courtney Callegari works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDRENS HOSP in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Courtney Callegari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Case University Hospitals Case Medical Center
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 555-1212
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Wonderful person, addressed all of my concerns and has a plan to help, genuinely cares about her patients, couldn’t expect better care.
    — Apr 22, 2021
    About Courtney Callegari

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437650439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Courtney Callegari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Courtney Callegari works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDRENS HOSP in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Courtney Callegari’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Courtney Callegari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Callegari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Callegari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Callegari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

