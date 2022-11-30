Courtney Cobaugh, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Courtney Cobaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Courtney Cobaugh, PA-C
Overview
Courtney Cobaugh, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Heathrow, FL.
Courtney Cobaugh works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow120 International Pkwy Ste 240, Heathrow, FL 32746 Directions (407) 589-7499Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Courtney Cobaugh?
This facility got me in quickly even though I was a new patient and my visit was great.
About Courtney Cobaugh, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1710438270
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Cobaugh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Courtney Cobaugh using Healthline FindCare.
Courtney Cobaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Courtney Cobaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Cobaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Cobaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Cobaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.