Courtney Scott, APN
Overview of Courtney Scott, APN
Courtney Scott, APN is a Hematology Specialist in Sewell, NJ.
Courtney Scott's Office Locations
Jefferson Cancer Center900 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Medical Oncology2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 303, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Midwest Health Plan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Courtney Scott, APN
- Hematology
- English
- Female
- 1356989321
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Scott accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Courtney Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
