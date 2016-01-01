Courtney Fike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Courtney Fike, WHNP
Overview of Courtney Fike, WHNP
Courtney Fike, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lima, OH.
Courtney Fike works at
Courtney Fike's Office Locations
-
1
OB/GYN Specialists Of Lima Inc830 W High St Ste 101, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 227-0610
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Courtney Fike?
About Courtney Fike, WHNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1356974000
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Fike works at
Courtney Fike has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Fike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Fike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Fike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.