Overview

Courtney Goodman, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U T Southwestern and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Courtney Goodman works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group - Lufkin MedCare in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.