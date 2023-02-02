Book an Appointment

Courtney Harrigan, CRNP

Internal Medicine
4.9 (238)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Courtney Harrigan, CRNP

Courtney Harrigan, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. 

Courtney Harrigan works at Jefferson Family Medicine Feasterville in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Courtney Harrigan's Office Locations

    Feasterville Family Health Care Center
    1665 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 238 ratings
    Patient Ratings (238)
    5 Star
    (219)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 02, 2023
    I've been seeing Courtney for a few years now and I enjoy every visit! She's one of the kindest and sweetest people you will ever meet and stops at nothing to make sure you are happy and healthy!
    — Feb 02, 2023
    About Courtney Harrigan, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1508111303
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Courtney Harrigan, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Courtney Harrigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Courtney Harrigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Courtney Harrigan works at Jefferson Family Medicine Feasterville in Feasterville Trevose, PA. View the full address on Courtney Harrigan’s profile.

    238 patients have reviewed Courtney Harrigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Harrigan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Harrigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Harrigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

