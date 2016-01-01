See All Family Doctors in Lexington, NC
Courtney Hindes, PA-C

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Courtney Hindes, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, NC. 

Courtney Hindes works at Novant Health Lexington Primary Care in Lexington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Lexington Primary Care
    110 W Medical Park Dr, Lexington, NC 27292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7633

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1598437121
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

