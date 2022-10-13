Courtney Keatts, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Courtney Keatts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Courtney Keatts, AGNP
Overview
Courtney Keatts, AGNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oak Ridge, NC.
Courtney Keatts works at
Locations
Novant Health Northwest Family Medicine7607 Nc-68 Ste B, Oak Ridge, NC 27310 Directions (336) 571-7830
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Courtney Keatts?
Courtney was very thorough, took time to discuss every aspect of my concerns. Outstanding provider.
About Courtney Keatts, AGNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1073970539
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Keatts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Courtney Keatts accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Courtney Keatts using Healthline FindCare.
Courtney Keatts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Courtney Keatts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Keatts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Keatts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Keatts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.