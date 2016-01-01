See All Physicians Assistants in Hollywood, FL
Courtney Lennon, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Courtney Lennon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL. 

Courtney Lennon works at Comprehensive Health & Wellness Center, P.A. in Hollywood, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Health & Wellness Center, P.A.
    4040 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 322-7166

About Courtney Lennon, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1740735919
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Courtney Lennon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Courtney Lennon works at Comprehensive Health & Wellness Center, P.A. in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Courtney Lennon’s profile.

Courtney Lennon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Lennon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Lennon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Lennon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

