Courtney Michael, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Courtney Michael, PMHNP-BC

Courtney Michael, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN. 

Courtney Michael works at New Day Behavioral Health in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Courtney Michael's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Day Behavioral Health
    1535 W Northfield Blvd Ste 3B, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (615) 994-1468
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management for Learning and Behavioral Disabilities Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Courtney Michael, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396259909
    NPI Number
