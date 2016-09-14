See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
Courtney Mitchell, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Courtney Mitchell, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Courtney Mitchell works at Mack and Poole Pediatrics, PLC in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Dermatology Psc
    2351 Huguenard Dr, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 276-0191
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Sep 14, 2016
    Courtney Mitchell is wonderful. Takes her time with you, cares, asks for your input, efficient, timely!!
    Alexandria, KY — Sep 14, 2016
    About Courtney Mitchell, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164411302
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Courtney Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Courtney Mitchell works at Mack and Poole Pediatrics, PLC in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Courtney Mitchell’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Courtney Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

