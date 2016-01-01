Courtney Murphy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Courtney Murphy, RNC
Overview of Courtney Murphy, RNC
Courtney Murphy, RNC is a Nurse Practitioner in Johnson City, TN.
Courtney Murphy works at
Courtney Murphy's Office Locations
Msmg Pediatric Gastroenterology408 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 31E, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 431-4946
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Courtney Murphy, RNC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386988665
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Courtney Murphy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Murphy.
