Courtney Petter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Courtney Petter, MA
Courtney Petter, MA is a Counselor in Worcester, MA.
James P. Bresnahan55 Cedar St, Worcester, MA 01609 Directions (508) 826-6433
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great bedside manner, flexible scheduling, and likeable personality
- Counseling
- English
- 1992812127
Courtney Petter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Courtney Petter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Petter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Petter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Petter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.