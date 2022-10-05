Courtney Potempa, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Courtney Potempa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Courtney Potempa, PA-C
Overview
Courtney Potempa, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Locations
Advanced Psychiatric Solutions Chicago8 S Michigan Ave Ste 1505, Chicago, IL 60603 Directions (630) 607-0387Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Courtney is an excellent mental health professional and patient advocate. She takes the time and attention to detail that is necessary to diagnose and evaluate the best treatment options for individualized patients. I feel like Courtney never leaves a box unchecked and is constantly looking for opportunities to better my mental health. I am eternally grateful for Courtney and her staff.
About Courtney Potempa, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265405021
Courtney Potempa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Courtney Potempa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Courtney Potempa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Courtney Potempa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Potempa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Potempa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Potempa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.