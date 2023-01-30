Courtney Scamardo, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Courtney Scamardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Courtney Scamardo, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Courtney Scamardo, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Kyle, TX.
Courtney Scamardo works at
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Kyle20871 Interstate 35 Ste 200, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 615-1449Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Very Good. Prompt and efficient.
About Courtney Scamardo, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Austin
Courtney Scamardo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Courtney Scamardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
299 patients have reviewed Courtney Scamardo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Scamardo.
