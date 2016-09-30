Overview

Courtney Wheeler, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Courtney Wheeler works at Eagles Landing Family Practice in Conyers, GA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.