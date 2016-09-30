Courtney Wheeler, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Courtney Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Courtney Wheeler, PA-C
Overview
Courtney Wheeler, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Courtney Wheeler works at
Locations
-
1
Eagles Landing Family Practice LLC1101 NORTEC DR SE, Conyers, GA 30013 Directions (678) 374-7514Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday12:00pm - 4:00pm
-
2
Southwest Medical Associates4750 W Oakey Blvd Ste 3B, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-5199
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- WellCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Courtney and all of the staff are great!
About Courtney Wheeler, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1255698379
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- California Lutheran University
Courtney Wheeler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Courtney Wheeler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
Courtney Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
24 patients have reviewed Courtney Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Wheeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods.