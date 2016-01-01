Dr. Whitt accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Courtney Whitt, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Courtney Whitt, PHD is a Psychologist in Naples, FL.
Dr. Whitt works at
Locations
Creekside Family Practice1265 Creekside Pkwy Ste 208, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 596-3133
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Courtney Whitt, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1689922510
Dr. Whitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitt works at
Dr. Whitt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.