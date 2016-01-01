Courtney Wingate, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Courtney Wingate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Courtney Wingate, CRNP
Courtney Wingate, CRNP is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1417622770
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Courtney Wingate accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Courtney Wingate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Wingate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Wingate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.