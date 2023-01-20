Courtney Yarbrough, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Courtney Yarbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Courtney Yarbrough, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Courtney Yarbrough, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dexter, MO.
Courtney Yarbrough works at
Locations
Saint Francis Health Center - Dexter1212 Saint Francis Dr, Dexter, MO 63841 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
I was there for my high blood pressure and my blood pressure was elevated. She listened to my concerns and addressed every issue.
About Courtney Yarbrough, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1942638622
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Yarbrough has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Courtney Yarbrough accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Courtney Yarbrough using Healthline FindCare.
Courtney Yarbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Courtney Yarbrough works at
26 patients have reviewed Courtney Yarbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Yarbrough.
