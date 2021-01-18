Dr. Beaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Beaver, PHD
Overview of Dr. Craig Beaver, PHD
Dr. Craig Beaver, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Boise, ID.
Dr. Beaver works at
Dr. Beaver's Office Locations
Craig W Beaver PHD913 W River St Ste 440, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 336-2972
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Craig Beaver, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1225176498
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beaver works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.