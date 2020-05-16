Craig Dillman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Craig Dillman, CH
Overview
Craig Dillman, CH is a Chiropractor in San Diego, CA.
Locations
Rand Institution for Recovery4241 Jutland Dr Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92117 Directions (619) 275-0922
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I thought I had carpal tunnel in my wrists because they gave me so much pain for years. I had worked in the grocery business for 20 years and thought they were ruined. Dr. Dillman adjusted them once a week for a month and they have never given me trouble since. He also rid me of neck pain that was so bad I could not turn my head. Very easily and quickly. Very good orthopedist.
About Craig Dillman, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Craig Dillman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Craig Dillman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Craig Dillman.
