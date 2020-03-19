Dr. Hartnagel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Hartnagel, OD
Overview of Dr. Craig Hartnagel, OD
Dr. Craig Hartnagel, OD is an Optometrist in Jamestown, NY.
Dr. Hartnagel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hartnagel's Office Locations
-
1
Vision Care Center1676 FOOTE AVENUE EXT, Jamestown, NY 14701 Directions (716) 488-2700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartnagel?
Very happy with my prescription....best I have seen in years!
About Dr. Craig Hartnagel, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1376516948
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartnagel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartnagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartnagel works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartnagel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartnagel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartnagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartnagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.