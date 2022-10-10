See All Chiropractors in Tyler, TX
Craig Hendricks, CH

Chiropractic
5.0 (7)
Overview

Craig Hendricks, CH is a Chiropractor in Tyler, TX. 

Craig Hendricks works at Hendricks Chiropractic P.A. in Tyler, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Hendricks Chiropractic P.A.
    1213 DOCTORS DR, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 597-5000

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Oct 10, 2022
I would like to thank fro the bottom of my heart dr. Hendricks and his assistant, Mrs.Sandy for their kindness. I was seen as a new patient for an emergency and I couldn’t be happier. Dr. Hendricks is old school, the real deal. Go to him and thank me later! :)
Alice Chichisan — Oct 10, 2022
About Craig Hendricks, CH

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821126160
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Craig Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Craig Hendricks works at Hendricks Chiropractic P.A. in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Craig Hendricks’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Craig Hendricks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Craig Hendricks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Craig Hendricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Craig Hendricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

