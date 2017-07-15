Dr. Craig Keoshian, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keoshian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Keoshian, DC
Overview
Dr. Craig Keoshian, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PASADENA / COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Keoshian Chiropractic23332 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 288-2630
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
If you want the best Chiropractor in all of Los Angeles area you need to visit Dr. Keoshian. He makes great adjustments and can treat many ailments with his practice.Has excellent bed side manners and great person overall.
About Dr. Craig Keoshian, DC
- Sports Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Christian Chiropractic Association / California Chiropractic Association
- UNIVERSITY OF PASADENA / COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC MEDICINE
- California State University At Fresno, California State University At Northridge
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keoshian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keoshian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Keoshian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keoshian.
