See All Chiropractors in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Craig Kuhlmeier, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Craig Kuhlmeier, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Craig Kuhlmeier, DC is a Chiropractor in Coral Springs, FL. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bernard Burton, DC
Dr. Bernard Burton, DC
5.0 (37)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Minett, DC
Dr. Michael Minett, DC
5.0 (29)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    9720 W SAMPLE RD, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 752-7373

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kuhlmeier?

Oct 21, 2019
This is an excellent chiropractic & physical therapy treatment facility! Dr Craig K has a very professionally trained staff & I know personally that he is frequently in attendance of the most current CME courses (I've seen him at some of them) to stay current of the latest evidence based treatments & protocols. The staff/team works truly as a congruent unit to get the patients thru their treatment programs so there is no unnecessary waiting or time lags. There is truly a proper rhythm to everything. The initial consultation is quite comprehensive, with all aspects explained in detail, in layman's terms (for my mother). Questions were answered to her satisfaction. She was not rushed. Dr Craig always has time to update her & answer her new questions. Evaluations & assessments are done as needed & treatments are changed as to the patient's change in condition, as required. As a medical professional, I cannot say enough about CSSN & am happy to have chosen it for me & my family.
DrScrubs7 — Oct 21, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Craig Kuhlmeier, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Kuhlmeier, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kuhlmeier to family and friends

Dr. Kuhlmeier's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kuhlmeier

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Kuhlmeier, DC.

About Dr. Craig Kuhlmeier, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558675371
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Craig Kuhlmeier, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhlmeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kuhlmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhlmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhlmeier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhlmeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhlmeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Craig Kuhlmeier, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.