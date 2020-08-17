Craig Lampkin, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Craig Lampkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Craig Lampkin, LMFT
Overview
Craig Lampkin, LMFT is a Psychotherapist in Hialeah, FL.
Craig Lampkin works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy777 E 25th St Ste 203, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Craig Lampkin?
Awesome EXPERIENCE! Me and My Family is VERY happy w/ what Mr. Lampkin has done for us. I would HAPPILY recommend him for anyone! Thank you again!
About Craig Lampkin, LMFT
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1326598491
Frequently Asked Questions
Craig Lampkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Craig Lampkin works at
7 patients have reviewed Craig Lampkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Craig Lampkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Craig Lampkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Craig Lampkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.