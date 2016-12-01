Dr. Lennon accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig Lennon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Craig Lennon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Catskill, NY.
Locations
Catskill Family Institute - Counseling Center283 Main St, Catskill, NY 12414 Directions (518) 943-0244
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lennon is a calm patient professional listener. It's easy to realize he pays attention buy his questions. I have no doubt he cares about his clients health.
About Dr. Craig Lennon, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1023168564
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lennon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lennon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lennon.
