Craig Longley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Craig Longley, CHIRMD
Overview
Craig Longley, CHIRMD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1776 S Jackson St Ste 601, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 808-3115
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Craig Longley?
Great guy. And he does a great job. Amazing how many idiots there are on here leaving inappropriate comments that have nothing to do with healthgrades.
About Craig Longley, CHIRMD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1588075295
Frequently Asked Questions
18 patients have reviewed Craig Longley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Craig Longley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Craig Longley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Craig Longley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.