Craig Lotz, LCP
Craig Lotz, LCP is a Clinical Psychologist in O Fallon, IL.
Family Medicine at O'Fallon310 N 7 Hills Rd, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 624-6181
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Lotz is a great guy he takes time to listen and understand
About Craig Lotz, LCP
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Craig Lotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Craig Lotz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Craig Lotz.
