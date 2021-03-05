Dr. Craig Montgomery, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Montgomery, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Clinical Psychologist in Gresham, OR.
Rita A. Stratton P.c.
Locations
Rita A. Stratton P.c.333 SE 223rd Ave Ste 204, Gresham, OR 97030 Directions (503) 661-7733
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Montgomery is very trustworthy and has supported my mental health through many life changing circumstances. I appreciate him very much! I Highly recommend him.
Specialty: Clinical Psychology
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619026051
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
