Craig Philhower, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Craig Philhower, FNP-C
Craig Philhower, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, VA.
Craig Philhower works at
Craig Philhower's Office Locations
Craig James Philhower, FNP-C950 N Glebe Rd Ste 4000, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 493-1157
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Craig at MedStar for what turned out to be asthma exacerbation at the height of DC's Covid surge in January 2022. He was very sensitive to my concern that I might have Covid. Despite him ruling Covid out, he was very compassionate that I had been dragging & ended up with muscle pain from excessive coughing. He offered me prednisone or an inhaler. I appreciated him pointing out that prednisone would be significantly cheaper. His bedside manner was so kind and he told me I did the right thing getting checked out. I felt significantly better within days.
About Craig Philhower, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285085076
Craig Philhower has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Craig Philhower accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Craig Philhower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Craig Philhower works at
2 patients have reviewed Craig Philhower. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Craig Philhower.
