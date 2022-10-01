See All Nurse Practitioners in Arlington, VA
Craig Philhower, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Craig Philhower, FNP-C

Craig Philhower, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, VA. 

Craig Philhower works at Craig James Philhower, FNP-C in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Craig Philhower's Office Locations

    Craig James Philhower, FNP-C
    950 N Glebe Rd Ste 4000, Arlington, VA 22203 (703) 493-1157

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 01, 2022
    I saw Craig at MedStar for what turned out to be asthma exacerbation at the height of DC's Covid surge in January 2022. He was very sensitive to my concern that I might have Covid. Despite him ruling Covid out, he was very compassionate that I had been dragging & ended up with muscle pain from excessive coughing. He offered me prednisone or an inhaler. I appreciated him pointing out that prednisone would be significantly cheaper. His bedside manner was so kind and he told me I did the right thing getting checked out. I felt significantly better within days.
    KH — Oct 01, 2022
    About Craig Philhower, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285085076
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Craig Philhower, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Craig Philhower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Craig Philhower has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Craig Philhower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Craig Philhower works at Craig James Philhower, FNP-C in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Craig Philhower’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Craig Philhower. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Craig Philhower.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Craig Philhower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Craig Philhower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

