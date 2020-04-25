Dr. Craig Twentyman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Twentyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Twentyman, PHD
Dr. Craig Twentyman, PHD is a Psychologist in Honolulu, HI.
Aloha Psychological Services Inc100 N Beretania St Ste 208, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 526-1055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He's very friendly, easy-going, entertaining and real. He has been of great assistance to me, and has much knowledge and experience in a variety of psychological, health, and systems of spiritual cultivation.
- Psychology
- English
- 1679795470
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Dr. Twentyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Twentyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Twentyman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Twentyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Twentyman, there are benefits to both methods.