Craig Webb, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Craig Webb, PA is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Craig Webb works at Wilmington Health Cardiology in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Health Cardiology
    1202 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 341-3400
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 30, 2022
    I've been seeing Craig since 2016 and it has been refreshing to find a positive, involved PCP. This past year though, dealing with the staff at Wilmington Health has been stressful at best. Way too many phone calls, fixing problems only for them to resurface. Three phone calls from WH today alone were all unnecessary, the third of which was to question why I complained about the problems to the 2nd person that had called me a mere 2 minutes after ending that call. They've made a mess out of a simple process and it just isn't worth it.
    — Sep 30, 2022
    About Craig Webb, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124129663
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Craig Webb, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Craig Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Craig Webb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Craig Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Craig Webb works at Wilmington Health Cardiology in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Craig Webb’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Craig Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Craig Webb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Craig Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Craig Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

