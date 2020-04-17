Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig Williams, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Williams, PHD is a Psychologist in Spartanburg, SC.
Dr. Williams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Psychiatry391 Serpentine Dr Ste 400, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-7517Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
He is the absolute best!
About Dr. Craig Williams, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1982948410
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.