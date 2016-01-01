Craig Zylka, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Craig Zylka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Craig Zylka, CRNP
Overview of Craig Zylka, CRNP
Craig Zylka, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bel Air, MD.
Craig Zylka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Craig Zylka's Office Locations
-
1
Harford Primary Care, LLC2 North Ave Ste 101, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 838-6434
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Craig Zylka?
About Craig Zylka, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417952953
Frequently Asked Questions
Craig Zylka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Craig Zylka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Craig Zylka works at
2 patients have reviewed Craig Zylka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Craig Zylka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Craig Zylka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Craig Zylka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.