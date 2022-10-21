Crista Coffing-Blain, MMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crista Coffing-Blain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Crista Coffing-Blain, MMFT
Overview of Crista Coffing-Blain, MMFT
Crista Coffing-Blain, MMFT is an Art Therapist in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Crista Coffing-Blain's Office Locations
Jacksonville Art Therapy LLC2380 3rd St S Ste 1, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 434-2152Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Staywell (Wellcare)
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Crista. She is patient and is helping me get through some really hard stuff.
About Crista Coffing-Blain, MMFT
- Art Therapy
- English
- 1053723411
Education & Certifications
- Menlo Police Department, Menlo Park, California
- Richmond University London, England
Crista Coffing-Blain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Crista Coffing-Blain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Crista Coffing-Blain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crista Coffing-Blain.
