Crista Coffing-Blain, MMFT

Art Therapy
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Crista Coffing-Blain, MMFT

Crista Coffing-Blain, MMFT is an Art Therapist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. 

Crista Coffing-Blain works at Jacksonville Art Therapy LLC in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Crista Coffing-Blain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville Art Therapy LLC
    2380 3rd St S Ste 1, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 434-2152
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Crista Coffing-Blain, MMFT

    Specialties
    • Art Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053723411
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Menlo Police Department, Menlo Park, California
    Undergraduate School
    • Richmond University London, England
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Crista Coffing-Blain, MMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crista Coffing-Blain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Crista Coffing-Blain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Crista Coffing-Blain works at Jacksonville Art Therapy LLC in Jacksonville Beach, FL. View the full address on Crista Coffing-Blain’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Crista Coffing-Blain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crista Coffing-Blain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crista Coffing-Blain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crista Coffing-Blain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

