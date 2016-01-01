Cristi Soiya, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cristi Soiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Cristi Soiya, LPC is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ.
Cristi Soiya works at
Locations
Cristi A. Soiya LPC LISAC NCC8426 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 920-9962Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 7:00pmSunday10:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Cristi Soiya, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago
Cristi Soiya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cristi Soiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cristi Soiya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cristi Soiya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cristi Soiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cristi Soiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.