Cristina Alcantar, MFT

Psychotherapy
Accepting new patients

Overview

Cristina Alcantar, MFT is a Psychotherapist in Turlock, CA. 

Cristina Alcantar works at Cristina Alcantar, MFT in Turlock, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cristina Alcantar, MFT
    200 N Broadway, Turlock, CA 95380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 345-3089
  2. 2
    Cristina Alcantar, MFT
    261 N Palm St, Turlock, CA 95380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 345-3089

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

About Cristina Alcantar, MFT

Specialties
  • Psychotherapy
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1689706418
