Cristina Alcantar, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cristina Alcantar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Cristina Alcantar, MFT is a Psychotherapist in Turlock, CA.
Cristina Alcantar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cristina Alcantar, MFT200 N Broadway, Turlock, CA 95380 Directions (209) 345-3089
-
2
Cristina Alcantar, MFT261 N Palm St, Turlock, CA 95380 Directions (209) 345-3089
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Cristina Alcantar, MFT
- Psychotherapy
- English, Spanish
- 1689706418
Frequently Asked Questions
Cristina Alcantar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cristina Alcantar works at
Cristina Alcantar speaks Spanish.
Cristina Alcantar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cristina Alcantar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cristina Alcantar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cristina Alcantar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.