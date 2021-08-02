Cristina Alvarez, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cristina Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cristina Alvarez, APN is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manalapan, NJ.
Cristina Alvarez's Office Locations
West Park Pediatrics219 Taylors Mills Rd, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 353-1797
Ocean Obstetric and Gynecologic Associates804 W Park Ave # B, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 353-1792
West Park Pediatrics921 E County Line Rd Ste 2A, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 353-1796
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Cristina is our NP since I gave birth to my son 2 years ago. She is one of the reason why I choose Westpark Pediatrics. She is very caring towards my son. She would always make sure my son is ok and would really spend time talking to us and address our concerns.
About Cristina Alvarez, APN
- Pediatrics
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Cristina Alvarez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Cristina Alvarez using Healthline FindCare.
Cristina Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
