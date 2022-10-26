See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Glendora, CA
Cristina Christopher, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Cristina Christopher, PA

Internal Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Cristina Christopher, PA

Cristina Christopher, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendora, CA. 

Cristina Christopher works at IBRAHIM HANNA MD INC in Glendora, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Cristina Christopher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ibrahim Hanna MD Inc
    640 W Foothill Blvd Ste 100, Glendora, CA 91741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 335-4041

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Cristina Christopher?

Oct 26, 2022
She treats us like family
Ruth Dziubaniuk — Oct 26, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Cristina Christopher, PA
How would you rate your experience with Cristina Christopher, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Cristina Christopher to family and friends

Cristina Christopher's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Cristina Christopher

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cristina Christopher, PA.

About Cristina Christopher, PA

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235378613
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cristina Christopher, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cristina Christopher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Cristina Christopher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cristina Christopher works at IBRAHIM HANNA MD INC in Glendora, CA. View the full address on Cristina Christopher’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Cristina Christopher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cristina Christopher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cristina Christopher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cristina Christopher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Cristina Christopher, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.