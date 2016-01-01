Cristina Defuria, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cristina Defuria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cristina Defuria, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Cristina Defuria, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sea Girt, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2164 Highway 35 Ste 202, Sea Girt, NJ 08750 Directions (732) 733-6287
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1740615830
