Internal Medicine
Cristina Rodriguez, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine.

Cristina Rodriguez works at Oak Street Health Meadowbrook in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Health Meadowbrook
    4115 E Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 572-6414
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619492964
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine
