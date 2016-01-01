Cristy Beddingfield, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cristy Beddingfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cristy Beddingfield, PA-C
Overview
Cristy Beddingfield, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
AU Health Care Center Furys Ferry587 Furys Ferry Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Cristy Beddingfield, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245297779
