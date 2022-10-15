Cristy Mullinix, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cristy Mullinix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Cristy Mullinix, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Swayzee, IN.
Cristy Mullinix's Office Locations
Marion Health Hospital2651 S 800 W, Swayzee, IN 46986 Directions (765) 660-7860
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
She listens to you as a patient and helps you to understand what your options are.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Cristy Mullinix has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cristy Mullinix accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cristy Mullinix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Cristy Mullinix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cristy Mullinix.
