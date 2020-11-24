See All Physicians Assistants in Tampa, FL
Crystal Alshamai, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Crystal Alshamai, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.6 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Crystal Alshamai, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL. 

Crystal Alshamai works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Carly Tanner, PA-C
Carly Tanner, PA-C
4.9 (19)
View Profile
Rebecca Leynes, PA-C
Rebecca Leynes, PA-C
4.5 (26)
View Profile
Alexandra Pack, PA-C
Alexandra Pack, PA-C
5.0 (28)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Medical Clinic - Psychiatry & Behavioral Health
    3610 Madaca Ln, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 973-1304
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Crystal Alshamai?

    Nov 24, 2020
    She is very professional and has exceptional abilities to communicate and listen. She deeply concern about her patient. She went out of her way to help us.
    — Nov 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Crystal Alshamai, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Crystal Alshamai, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Crystal Alshamai to family and friends

    Crystal Alshamai's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Crystal Alshamai

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Crystal Alshamai, PA-C.

    About Crystal Alshamai, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225480502
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Crystal Alshamai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Crystal Alshamai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Crystal Alshamai works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Crystal Alshamai’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Crystal Alshamai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Alshamai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Alshamai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Alshamai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Crystal Alshamai, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.