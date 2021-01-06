Dr. Crystal Brimer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Crystal Brimer, OD
Overview of Dr. Crystal Brimer, OD
Dr. Crystal Brimer, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Dr. Brimer's Office Locations
Focus Eye Care1319 Military Cutoff Rd Ste Ii, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 447-2020Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had severe dry eyes for many years affecting my vision. Dr. Brimer has used many different treatments to try to find all the reasons for the dryness. When one treatment doesn’t work, she always finds another that will! I am extremely happy with my results and urge anyone with dry eyes to try her methods!
About Dr. Crystal Brimer, OD
- Optometry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Faao
- Southern College of Optometry
- UNC-CH
