Crystal Davison, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Crystal Davison, APRN

Crystal Davison, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lees Summit, MO. 

Crystal Davison works at Metropolitan Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, PC in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Crystal Davison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Pulmonary and Hospital Medicine PC
    290 Ne Tudor Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 282-5000
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 25, 2022
    This nurse practitioner is not like most professionals. She is very compassionate, listens well, makes sure you understand her assessment and plan moving forward. I am grateful that I was given an appointment to see Crystal Post home tonight. Sleep study. When she came into the room, she looked at me with a beautiful smile and said well do you want the good news or the bad news first! Course I opted for the bad news first! And she made all of it seem like it was good news. I highly recommend those of you that have sleep issues whether it be insomnia sleep apnea or other sleep conditions that you make an appointment with this beautiful person who genuinely cares about eaten every patient she see. What a blessing in this day of healthcare to have somebody like CRYSTAL DAVISON!!!
    HazelAnn Barkie-Cox — Nov 25, 2022
    About Crystal Davison, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467728089
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Crystal Davison, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Davison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Crystal Davison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Crystal Davison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Crystal Davison works at Metropolitan Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, PC in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Crystal Davison’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Crystal Davison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Davison.

