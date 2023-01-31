See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Crystal Earp, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Crystal Earp, NP

Crystal Earp, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Crystal Earp works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Autumn Hall in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Crystal Earp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Autumn Hall
    510 Carolina Bay Dr Ste 110, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3019
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Crystal Earp, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1356685739
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Crystal Earp, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Earp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Crystal Earp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Crystal Earp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Crystal Earp works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Autumn Hall in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Crystal Earp’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Crystal Earp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Earp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Earp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Earp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

