Dr. Crystal Malloy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Crystal Malloy, PHD is a Counselor in Savannah, GA.
Locations
Crystal Malloy1 Johnston St Ste 6, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (337) 205-9357Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday10:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great provider. Very direct, which is what I needed. Very dedicated to help me
About Dr. Crystal Malloy, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1679958771
Education & Certifications
- HAMPTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Malloy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Malloy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malloy.
